Horoscopes: Your future predicted according to your astrological sign

A baby born today has a Sun in Capricorn and a Moon in Scorpio.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018:

This year you seem to be able to flawlessly bind your intellect to your feelings, creating results that please you and others to no end. You could become impulsive at times, but you’ll learn to trust your judgment. If you are single, you will make excellent choices when dating. If you want a major relationship, the time has come to make it so. If you are attached, confirm that you and your sweetie are on the same page when making important decisions. Together, you can create inspiring results. SCORPIO can be an earnest yet blunt friend.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH You will make a point of having one-on-one talks with those who are key to your well-being. You easily could feel inspired by a mere suggestion. Problems might arise later in the afternoon, as there seems to be confusion surrounding an agreement. Tonight: Confirm plans.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You instinctively know what to do. Ask a loved one to help you with a cause that’s close to your heart. You are able to see the impossible as possible. You will follow through on what is important. A friend inspires you to continue on your chosen path. Tonight: Out and about.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH You are on top of your game right now. You might feel the need for a checkup, as you sense that something is off. Understand your limits. An older friend seems to have a better sense of what will work, so listen carefully to what he or she has to say. Tonight: Pace yourself.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Keep heading down your chosen path. Make sure that others understand your goals. Your sunny side emerges when dealing with a loved one. This person might be disruptive. Let your mind wander as only it can, and you’ll come up with an unusual solution. Tonight: Go for it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH You sense an unusual problem brewing, or at least one you would prefer not to deal with. You might need to have a conversation with an irate friend who seems ready to erupt. You will want to think through a problem carefully before taking any action. Tonight: Stay close to home.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Investigate what is happening, and try not to sit on any anger. You’ll want to distance yourself from someone who is being a bit hot-headed. You might not like what this person has to say, but know that there is some truth behind his or her words. Tonight: Meet a friend halfway.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH You might be too hard on yourself. Relax and listen to what someone is sharing, especially if it has to do with finances. You can and will bypass a budgeting problem. Your creativity points to a vague yet wonderful idea that could affect your life. Tonight: Put your feet up.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH You can’t smile enough, as you see your energy creating the results you desire. You work hard and are diligent. Express your unique ingenuity; it often paves the path to an effective solution. Do not be too strict about mixing business and pleasure. Tonight: Do your thing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH You might want to be quiet and removed, but someone will try to draw you out of your shell. You’ll want to handle a problem directly, so you will need to rethink how to use your energy most effectively. Express your emotions. Tonight: Dinner at a favorite place.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH You might want to rethink a matter more carefully. You could be challenging to others, and are likely to cause yourself a problem as you seek the right path or solution. Consider reaching out to a friend who wants to give you some feedback. Tonight: Where the action is.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH Confusion arises when dealing with a loved one. You could sense a sudden rigidity that causes you to stop and think. Get down to basics and zero in on your priorities before initiating a conversation. Tap into your creativity, and you’ll know what to do. Tonight: Till the wee hours.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHHH You enjoy yourself no matter where you are and no matter what you are doing. You are in the process of gaining more insight into what motivates others. With that understanding, success in various realms of your life becomes even more possible. Tonight: With a favorite person.

BORN TODAY

Boxer George Foreman (1949), singer/songwriter Pat Benatar (1953), comedian Jemaine Clement (1974)

***

Capricorn http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_zodiac-1647161_1920-1.jpg Capricorn Pixabay file image Sagittarius http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_zodiac-1647171_1920-1.jpg Sagittarius Pixabay file image Clement http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_AP_464968497935.jpg Clement Pixabay file image

By Jacqueline Bigar

Jacqueline Bigar is on the internet at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

Jacqueline Bigar is on the internet at www.jacquelinebigar.com.