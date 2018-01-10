Theater Listings: Jan. 10 through 16

THIS WEEK: Jan. 10 through 16

Disenchanted, a new musical comedy with 10 fairy princesses telling their tales after the Happily Ever After. Cinderella is obsessed with weight, Sleeping Beauty with narcolepsy; Snow White is demanding, and Mulan is a lesbian. This production contains adult humor and language and is not suitable for children. Phoenix Performing Arts Centre, 409 Main St., Duryea. Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. from Jan. 12 through 21. Tickets cost $12. For reservations, call 570-457-3589.

Genda Benda – A Broadway Revue with a Twist. A comedic and moving musical revue with 35 actors and singers of all ages performing Broadway hits normally intended for the opposite gender. Directed by Alice Y. Lyons with musical direction by Brenda Nighbert and choreography by Jamie Burns. 7 p.m. Jan. 12 and Jan. 13, and 2 p.m. Jan. 14. GAR High School, Lehigh Street, Wilkes-Barre. Tickets are $10, cash only, and can be purchased at the door day of show. All proceeds will aide in production of the Coughlin/GAR Players spring production of Ghost – The Musical.

FUTURE

Sherlock Holmes and The Curse of the Sign of Four or The Mark of Timber Toe, a Victorian melodrama by Dennis Rosa and based on the novel by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Jan. 25, 26, 27 and 28 and Feb. 1,2,3 and 4. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors, $8 for students. On Jan. 25, tickets will cost $8 for general and seniors and $6 for students. For reservations, call 570-342-9707 or email tickets@actorscircle.com.

Follies, National Theatre Live on Screen, 2 p.m. Jan. 21 and 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at Dietrich Theater, 60 East Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Stephen Sondheim’s legendary musical is staged for the first time at the National Theatre and will be shown on screen at the Dietrich. It’s New York, 1971 and the iconic Weismann Theatre is about to be demolished. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves. Tickets, $14, $12, $10. Info, 570-996-1500.

Dirty Dancing, a staged performance of the iconic hit film comes to the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, for two shows. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. $45, $55, $65. 570-826-1100.

Broadway Spotlight, five of Broadway’s finest vocalists will recreate some of their most memorable musical moments as they celebrate the the spectrum of classic to contemporary Broadway. The Theater at North, 1539 N. Main Ave., Scranton. 7 p.m. Feb. 3. $40. www.theateratnorth.org.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Auditions for Jesus Christ Superstar will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 28, 29 and 30 at Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. The show is directed by Matthew Wegener, musical direction is by Jennifer Hunter, and choreography by Jamie Burns. The cast has an age range of 15 and above. Children ages 8 to 10 will be auditioned for the Hosanna Procession scene. All who audition will be asked to sing a song of choice (a song from the show is preferred). A short dance routine will also be auditioned. Sheet music is preferred: an accompanist will be available. Performance dates are March 10-11, 16-18 and 23-25. Info, call 570-283-2195.