Exhibits: Jan. 10 through 16

This Week, Jan. 10 through 16

ONGOING EXHIBITS

“Perpetual,” Artist Jeremy Petrachonis and photographer Michael Delmonico will display a collection of works during a free public art exhibition, titled “Perpetual.” Jan. 8 to Feb. 16. Meet the Artists reception: Jan. 19, 6 to 8 p.m. Widmann Gallery, Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center, King’s College. Free. Info, 570-208-5900, ext. 5328.

Art In The Garden, featuring works from 13 artists based on the the Back Mountain Bloomers tour that took place in Summer of 2017. Linda Keck, Krista Connolly, Jeanette Kulick, Renee Emmanuel, Lois Morreale, Sara “Missy” Eneboe, Susan Nardone, Tobi Balin Grossman, Vita M. Reddy, Robert Husty, Mary Lou Steinberg, Beverly Jean Johnston and floral designs by Susan French. Exhibit runs through Jan. 20 during regular business hours.

UPCOMING EXHIBITS

Selma to Montgomery: A March for the Right to Vote, an exhibit featuring photographs by Spider Martin and Jim Gavenus, LCCC assistant professor and internationally-recognized documentary photographer. Schulman Gallery, Luzerne County Community College Campus Center, Nanticoke. Opening reception from 6 to 9 pm.. Jan. 19, and exhibit continues through Feb. 21. Free and open to the public. Info: 570-740-0727 or 800-377-LCCC ext. 7727.

Canadian Masters of the Carmen and Sarah Latona Collection, features water colors and oil paintings by some of the most important Canadian artists of the last 50 years gathered by Dallas residents Carmen and Sarah Latona. Pauly Friedman Art Gallery, Misericordia University campus, 301 Lake St., Dallas Township. Opening reception takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 3, and the exhibit runs through March. 31. For more information, visit misericordia.edu/art.