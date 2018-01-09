F.M. Kirby Center welcomes ‘Chefs’ cooking challenge and male review to WB
The F.M. Kirby Center announced today that “Chefs: The Sizzling Kitchen Showdown” will take the stage at 8 p.m. March 3 at the downtown Wilkes-Barre theater, 71 Public Square.
Part cooking competition and part male review, the production is billed as “Iron Chef meets Magic Mike.”
According to a press release from the Kirby Center, “hilarious (and delicious) hunks give you a peek behind the apron as they slice, dice and spice things up in the kitchen through a series of escalating culinary challenges where the stakes are high: If they lose a challenge, they lose their shirt. Literally.”
“Outrageously bold and hysterically funny, ‘Chefs’ is too hot for TV, making it the perfect night out,” the release stated.
Tickets cost $25 and $35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100. A pre-sale for Kirby members begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
