Mohegan Sun Arena ranks third in state in sales according to Pollstar

The Mohegan Sun Arena announced today that the SMG-managed Wilkes-Barre Township venue is ranked among the top 200 arenas in the world in event ticket sales according to Pollstar Magazine’s 2017 Year End Worldwide Ticket Sales Top 200 Arena Venues.

The arena came in at 126th among similarly sized venues worldwide, 77th in the U.S. and third in the state.

“Third in the state of Pa. is a great achievement that shows that Northeastern, Pa., is a must play for any tour that’s on the road,” General Manager Brian Sipe said, according to a press release from the venue. “2017 brought us our first WWE RAW televised event in almost 10 years that showed us internationally to the world plus other sold-out events including Thomas Rhett, Jeff Dunham, Alan Jackson and Trans-Siberian Orchestra. It was also great to be one of the last markets to host the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus and many other great types of family entertainment including the Harlem Globetrotters, Disney on Ice, and Paw Patrol Live. Thank you to the ticket buyer, the promoters, the agents, our employees, our authority and the citizens who support our venue!”

Ranked 15 spots higher than it was in 2016, Mohegan Sun Arena sold nearly 10,000 more tickets for concerts and family shows in 2017 than it did during the previous year.

According to the release, “rankings for this report were determined by total paid attendance numbers as reported to Pollstar (concerts and family shows only) held between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2017.”

Events hosted by the arena that were not considered in Pollstar reporting include 46 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey games, Monster Jam, World Championship Ice Racing, NEPA Home and Garden Show, Jehovah’s Witnesses Convention, Employment Expo 2017, Wine and Whiskey Festival, Marywood University Commencement, King’s College Commencement, Luzerne County Community College Commencement, University of Scranton Commencement, Crestwood High School graduation, PIAA District 2 High School Basketball Championships, PA State Junior Wrestling Championships, 14th annual Toys for Tots Open Skate, American Bridal Show plus several other private trade shows.

