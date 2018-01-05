Production of ‘Cabaret’ to take stage at F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre

The F.M. Kirby Center announced today that Sam Mendes and Rob Marshall’s “Cabaret,” based on the Roundabout Theatre Company’s Tony Award-winning production, will visit the downtown Wilkes-Barre theater, 71 Public Square, at 7:30 p.m. May 17.

According to a press release from the venue, the show welcomes audience members to “the infamous Kit Kat Klub, where the emcee, Sally Bowles, and a raucous ensemble take the stage nightly to tantalize the crowd — and to leave their troubles outside. But as life in pre-World War II Germany grows more and more uncertain, will the decadent allure of Berlin nightlife be enough to get them through their dangerous times?”

The production includes memorable and celebrated songs like “Cabaret,” “Willkommen” and “Maybe This Time.”

Tickets range from $45 to $65 and are on sale now through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

