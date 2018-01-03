The Prenuptial Project: Kicking planning into high gear in the new year

There’s something so rejuvenating about the start of a new year.

Whether it’s the abstract idea of a “clean slate” starting Jan. 1, or the guilt of holiday over-indulgence settling in, the new year seems to have people kicking it into high gear to accomplish goals.

This year is a little different for me, because I’m now just shy of six months away from walking down the aisle.

Even typing that stressed me out.

My usual resolution is to get into shape and eat better, which I definitely still need to do, but there is a laundry list of other things I need to accomplish not only this year, but within the next few months.

I’ve neglected a lot of wedding planning the past month-and-a-half, if I’m being completely honest. Moving and the holidays have comsumed my every waking moment away from work, so things have slipped through the cracks.

That really angers me and stresses me out. Opening my planner and seeing the amount of “overdue” tasks is overwhelming, and I feel like I’ve slacked too much during the end of 2017.

But, it is now the beginning of a new year; therefore, I am refocusing my efforts!

I can’t dwell on the past; I can only keep moving forward, and I’m going to fill this article with as many cliches as possible to kid myself into thinking I have control over all these situations.

One of my bridesmaids and I were talking and she said with the new year, and “wedding year,” upon us, “it feels so real.”

And it absolutely does. In less than six short months, all of this planning will be over and I will be walking down the aisle, and this will all be a distant memory of what I am assuming will be the most stressful time of my life (so far.)

I can no longer say to people I’m getting married “next year,” a phrase that used to reassure me that I had all the time in the world to plan, and suddenly, I’m getting married this May — a much shorter time frame.

With the move, things also feel more real. Suddenly, Mikey and I are living together, and trying to get used to living with each other is a struggle in itself. Mikey and I have repeated the phrase “be patient with me” to each other around a million times in the past three weeks.

But it also doesn’t feel real yet. There are so many things that have been left undone, like suits and invitations, that I’m one step closer to having a full meltdown.

“Are you and Mikey stressed or calm?” my bridesmaid asked.

Mikey, in his usual serene fashion, couldn’t be calmer. It’s reassuring and helpful that half of this operation can keep itself level-headed, because that’s never really been my strong suit.

There are still some lingering things that I’ve had no choice but to begin nagging him about, such as the lack of suits. I’ve at least apologized to him and told him that I will gently remind him every day he needs to get that taken care of until he actually gets the guys together and goes to a store.

If I’m forthcoming with my nagging, I assume it makes it manageable, but you would have to double-check with him on that one.

Brigid Edmunds and her fiance, Mikey Lawrence, will tie the knot May 25, 2018. http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Engagement.jpg Brigid Edmunds and her fiance, Mikey Lawrence, will tie the knot May 25, 2018. Photo courtesy of Autumn Granza

By Brigid Edmunds bedmunds@timesleader.com

Reach Brigid Edmunds at 570-991-6113 or on Twitter @brigidedmunds.

