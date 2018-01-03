 Added on January 3, 2018

Speak and See Listings: Jan. 3 through 9

Abstract artist Jeremy Petrachonis and photographer Michael Delmonico will display their work from Jan. 8 through Feb. 16 at the Widmann Gallery at King’s College.
Submitted photo

    This Week, Jan. 3 through 9

    OPENING EXHIBITS

    “Perpetual,” Artist Jeremy Petrachonis and photographer Michael Delmonico will display a collection of works during a free public art exhibition, titled “Perpetual.” Jan. 8 to Feb. 16. Meet the Artists reception: Jan. 19, 6 to 8 p.m. Widmann Gallery, Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center, King’s College. Free. Info, 570-208-5900, ext. 5328.

    ONGOING EXHIBITS

    Art In The Garden, featuring works from 13 artists based on the the Back Mountain Bloomers tour that took place in Summer of 2017. Linda Keck, Krista Connolly, Jeanette Kulick, Renee Emmanuel, Lois Morreale, Sara “Missy” Eneboe, Susan Nardone, Tobi Balin Grossman, Vita M. Reddy, Robert Husty, Mary Lou Steinberg, Beverly Jean Johnston and floral designs by Susan French. Exhibit runs through Jan. 20 during regular business hours.

    UPCOMING RECEPTIONS

    Paintings by Rachel Caudell of Mehoopany have been on display at the Dietrich Theater, 60 East Tioga St., Tunkhannock and the public is welcome to meet the artist at a closing reception, 3 p.m. Jan. 7. Caudell is an award-winning artist and 2017 graduate of Tunkhannock Area High School. She is studying applied digital arts with a concentration in game design at Kutztown University. Info, 570-996-1500.

