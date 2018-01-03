Peckville musician Leah Beth Evans releases debut single, ‘Be Ok’

LeahBeth Evans has been singing her entire life.

The Peckville native and musician has studied voice since she was a child, exploring everything from opera singing to jazz music.

Evans, who performs in the duo The Frost with guitarist and boyfriend Christian Gratz, released her first single on Dec. 16.

The single, “Be Ok,” features Gratz on guitar and bass and Evans on vocals and piano.

“(The song) always meant a lot to me,” Evans said.

She said she started writing music while she was in high school, with “Be Ok” being the first song she wrote. Evans said she ended up putting her original music on the backburner, until she met Gratz.

“A lot of creativity came when I started working with Chris,” she said.

Evans said she met Gratz and they started dating, and they never had an intention to start playing together. She said she went to one of his solo gigs and sang, and the owners of the venue liked the sound so much, they booked the two of them.

They played locally a lot, and then they got booked at Desmond’s Tavern in New York City.

“That was a huge deal,” Evans said, and being around the music scene in New York City inspired her to go back to her original music.

She said they built a setlist with some originals, and after the gig, she decided it was time to go into the studio.

Evans said she originally went into After Image Studios in Peckville by herself and recorded the track solo with studio owner Tom Ferranti. She said while recording, she kept hearing an underlying beat missing from the song.

Evans said she asked Gratz to come into the studio and lay down a bass track. After that, Gratz played around with some different guitar sounds.

Gratz, who has played with local groups such as Daddy-O and the Sax Maniax and iconic acts like Three Dog Night and The Drifters, said the recording process for “Be Ok” was energetic.

“It was fun,” he said. “You have that rush of energy.”

Gratz said the hardest part of recording was getting the right sound out of the guitar, and they ended up using two different guitars on the track.

“It adds a lot of diversity,” he said.

Evans said in the future she plans to continue recording and writing original music, and even work on an album.

Peckville musician LeahBeth Evans released her debut, original-music single on Dec. 16. http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_BeOK.jpg Peckville musician LeahBeth Evans released her debut, original-music single on Dec. 16. Submitted photo LeahBeth Evans and Christian Gratz perform as duo The Frost. Gratz is featured on Evans’ single, ‘Be Ok.’ http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_TheFrost2.jpg LeahBeth Evans and Christian Gratz perform as duo The Frost. Gratz is featured on Evans’ single, ‘Be Ok.’ Submitted photo

Members of The Frost collaborate on original music

By Brigid Edmunds bedmunds@timesleader.com

UPCOMING SHOWS Friday, 9 to 11 p.m. at Elixir inside the Mohegan Sun casino Saturday, 9 p.m. to midnight at Brickhouse Tavern, Dupont ‘Be Ok’ Available on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iheartradio, Google Play and Shazam

Reach Brigid Edmunds at 570-991-6113 or on Twitter @brigidedmunds.