Doo-wop icons The Drifters to visit F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre

With their original management team behind them, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Drifters will make a tour stop at 7:30 p.m. April 14 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre.

According to a press release from the venue The Drifters’ “ongoing story has covered the entire spectrum of rock ‘n’ roll. They were the first musical group to include string instruments into rhythm and blues music with their with their hauntingly beautiful song, ‘There Goes My Baby.’ They were the first musical group to sell 2 million records with their pop classic, ‘Up On The Roof.’ Along with fellow inductees The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Bob Dylan and The Supremes, The Drifters were in the first class of rock ‘n’ roll legends to be initiated into the Hall of Fame.”

Behind that success was iconic rock ‘n’ roll manager George Treadwell and the Treadwell Family, which will be with the drifters on their latest American tour.

The group’s celebrated catalog includes titles “On Broadway,” “This Magic Moment,” “Under The Boardwalk,” “Some Kind of Wonderful” and “Stand By Me.”

Tickets cost $25 and $35 and are available now through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.