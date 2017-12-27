Theater Listings: Dec. 27 through Jan. 2

THIS WEEK: Dec. 27 through Jan. 2

The Nutcracker, presented by Ballet Theatre of Scranton and Marywood University. Marywood Sette LaVerghetta Theater. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27 and 28. General public free tickets are available two hours prior to the specific performance at the Marwood box office.

FUTURE

Sherlock Holmes and The Curse of the Sign of Four or The Mark of Timber Toe, a Victorian melodrama by Dennis Rosa and based on the novel by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Jan. 25, 26, 27 and 28 and Feb. 1,2,3 and 4. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors, $8 for students. On Jan. 25, tickets will cost $8 for general and seniors and $6 for students. For reservations, call 570-342-9707 or email tickets@actorscircle.com.

Dirty Dancing, a staged performance of the iconic hit film comes to the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, for two shows. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. $45, $55, $65. 570-826-1100.

Broadway Spotlight, five of Broadway’s finest vocalists will recreate some of their most memorable musical moments as they celebrate the the spectrum of classic to contemporary Broadway. The Theater at North, 1539 N. Main Ave., Scranton. 7 p.m. Feb. 3. $40. www.theateratnorth.org.