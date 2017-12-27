Speak and See Listings: Dec. 27 through Jan. 2

This Week, Dec. 27 through Jan. 2

ONGOING EXHIBITS

Art In The Garden, featuring works from 13 artists based on the the Back Mountain Bloomers tour that took place in Summer of 2017. Linda Keck, Krista Connolly, Jeanette Kulick, Renee Emmanuel, Lois Morreale, Sara “Missy” Eneboe, Susan Nardone, Tobi Balin Grossman, Vita M. Reddy, Robert Husty, Mary Lou Steinberg, Beverly Jean Johnston and floral designs by Susan French. Exhibit runs through Jan. 20 during regular business hours.

Cider Painters of America International Exhibit, featuring paintings no larger than 3-inches by 5-inches. Mainstreet Galleries, 370 Pierce St., Kingston. Exhibit continues through Dec. 31, with hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Info, 570-287-5589.

“This Momentous and Tragic Day”: Hurricane Agnes at 45, open through December at the Luzerne County Historical Society Museum, 69 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. This exhibit looks back at the devastating flood that affected the lives of many Valley residents. Using photographs, documents and objects associated with the storm and its aftermath, the exhibittion explores what happened, how we recovered and asks, “Could it happen again?” Hours will be noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Info, 570-823-6244.