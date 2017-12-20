 Added on December 20, 2017  

By Brigid Edmunds

The Prenuptial Project: Second guessing going without save-the-dates

Brigid Edmunds and her fiance, Mikey Lawrence, will tie the knot May 25, 2018.
Photo courtesy of Autumn Granza

    There are so many formalities involved with wedding planning, and when you deviate from the standard path, things start to get a little messy.

    As a reminder, my brother is getting married a short six weeks after I am, which, while it provides its own set of hurdles, has been a relatively smooth process.

    My brother called me the other day to ask when he could send his save-the-dates. He didn’t know when I was sending mine.

    “I’m not sending save-the-dates,” I told him.

    And before this conversation, I had not thought about the implication of one sibling sending save-the-dates and the other not.

    Mikey and I decided very early on we weren’t going to do save-the-dates. It’s an added expense for a pre-invitation. When my mother got married, she told me, they weren’t even a thing. That alone was enough to sell me on the idea that I could get by without them.

    So, when we were setting budgets and talking about necessities, we just thought that regular invitations would suffice. I’m not saying I regret this decision; I’m just saying I probably wouldn’t make this decision again if I could go back.

    But we can’t go back. We can only go forward.

    Don’t get me wrong, I get why people send them. It’s a helpful reminder that someone is invited to the wedding and allows a lot of time for people to plan. It’s just when you have to plan a wedding, and one half of the couple lives on the salary of a journalist, you really need to find ways to cut corners. So, a pre-invitation seemed silly when we were just going to send regular invites.

    The closer we get to the wedding, however, I noticed how much of a misstep this might have been. Suddenly, I have people wondering if they aren’t invited, and I have people who will eventually get a save-the-date from my brother and not from me.

    I’ve been thinking a lot about this, and there is not much I can do. I’m already late on ordering invitations, and I could send them out earlier, but then I risk people forgetting.

    It’s a fine line that I’m walking between too early and too late, and perhaps if I thought to send save-the-dates, I wouldn’t be in this predicament.

    Photo courtesy of Autumn Granza

    By Brigid Edmunds

    Reach Brigid Edmunds at 570-991-6119 or on Twitter @brigidedmunds.

