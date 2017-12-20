 Added on December 20, 2017

Theater Listings: Dec. 20 through 26

A production of ‘The Nutcracker’ will take the stage at Marywood University Dec. 26 through 28.
    THIS WEEK: Dec. 20 through 26

    The Nutcracker, presented by Ballet Theatre of Scranton and Marywood University. Marywood Sette LaVerghetta Theater. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 26, 27 and 28. General public free tickets are available two hours prior to the specific performance at the Marwood box office.

    FUTURE

    Dirty Dancing, a staged performance of the iconic hit film comes to the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, for two shows. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. $45, $55, $65. 570-826-1100.

    Broadway Spotlight, five of Broadway’s finest vocalists will recreate some of their most memorable musical moments as they celebrate the the spectrum of classic to contemporary Broadway. The Theater at North, 1539 N. Main Ave., Scranton. 7 p.m. Feb. 3. $40. www.theateratnorth.org.

