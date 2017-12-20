Cabinet announces indefinite hiatus following NYE show at F.M. Kirby Center

Northeastern Pennsylvania’s experimental Americana outfit, Cabinet, announced today via social media that their New Years Eve performance scheduled at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre will be their last for an undisclosed amount of time.

“Starting Jan. 1, 2018, Cabinet will be going on an indefinite hiatus,” stated a post on the band’s Facebook page. We urge you all to be with us through the end of the year. Your warm presence and support is the good juice that has kept us going.”

The post reflected on the band’s development since forming in 2006.

“We as musicians have evolved; our individual lives and families have evolved; the music has evolved,” the post stated. “Through this evolution over the better part of 10 years, we have reached a point where we feel it necessary and healthy to take a break. Take a step back, reflect, focus on our families, on ourselves, breath and be grateful. “

The statement expressed appreciation for the support of the Cabinet Family, the grassroots following the band has garnered through its decade of touring and making music.

“We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without you,” the post stated. “So thank you for being with us throughout this journey and evolving with us.

“We don’t know what the future will hold but we fear not the unknown. We will continue to be positive in our actions and hope to share many more memories with you as time rolls by.”

The post was signed, “With love in the name and power of music,” Jp, Mick, Pappy, Dylan, Josh and Todd.

