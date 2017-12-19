Celtic Woman to perform at F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre March 25

The F.M. Kirby Center announced today that multi-platinum-selling, internationally popular musical group Celtic Woman will perform at the downtown Wilkes-Barre theater, 71 Public Square, at 3 p.m. March 25.

According to a press-release from the venue, “Celtic Woman combines (the) finest musical talent with epic stage productions to present a unique, inspiring live experience” that celebrates Ireland’s rich musical and cultural heritage.

The Grammy-winning group features vocalists Susan McFadden, Mairead Carlin and Eabha McMahon and violinist Tara McNeill, accompanied by an ensemble of musicians and dancers.

Tickets are on sale now and are available through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

