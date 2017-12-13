Theater Listings: Dec. 13 through 19

THIS WEEK: Dec. 13 through 19

A Christmas Carol, a stage adaptation of the classic holiday ghost story by Charles Dickens. Through Dec. 17. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, 537 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Tickets cost $17 and are available at LTWB.org and 570-823-1875.

Miracle on 34th Street the Musical, Meredith Willson’s musical version of one of the best loved holiday classic films, with the principal character of Kris Kringle played by Kevin Costley, heading a cast of more than 20, ages 6 to 60. Performances through Dec. 17 with curtain at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Dinner is served 90 minutes before curtain. Tickets are $35, $25 for dinner and show and $18, $14 for show only. 570-283-2195 or reservations @musicbox.org.

“A Christmas Carol,” presented as a holiday gift to the community, 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Waverly Community House, 1115 North Abington Road, Waverly, with actor Robert Hughes. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and refreshments will be served. Though the event is free, RSVP’s are appreciated. Call the Comm office at 570-586-8191, extension 2.

Annie, the Tony Award-winning musical about a plucky orphan girl trying to find her parents in 1930s New York City. Through Dec. 17. Performances will take place at 8 p.m. Fridays, 1 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. Theatre at the Grove, 5177 Nuangola Road, Nuangola. Tickets cost $22 for adults, and discounts are available for groups and students. Tickets can be reserved by calling the box office at 570-868-8212 or emailing GroveTickets@Frontier.com. More information at TheatreAtTheGrove.com.

The Nutcracker, presented by the Degnan Ballet Center at Wilkes University’s Conservatory, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 and Dec. 16, and 2 p.m. Dec. 17, at the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center for the Performing Arts, 239 South River Street, Wilkes-Barre. General admission is $22 for adults, and $15 for students, children and seniors. Tickets can be purchased by contacting the Conservatory at Wilkes University at 570-408-4426 or conservatory@wilkes.edu.

FUTURE

Dirty Dancing, a staged performance of the iconic hit film comes to the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, for two shows. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. $45, $55, $65. 570-826-1100.