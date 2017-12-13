Speak and See Listings: Dec. 13 through 19

This Week, Dec. 13 through 19

ONGOING EXHIBITS

15 Minutes: From Image to Icon, featuring the works of iconic pop artist Andy Warhol. Through Dec. 20. Sordoni Art Gallery, 141 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursay; noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Art In The Garden, featuring works from 13 artists based on the the Back Mountain Bloomers tour that took place in Summer of 2017. Linda Keck, Krista Connolly, Jeanette Kulick, Renee Emmanuel, Lois Morreale, Sara “Missy” Eneboe, Susan Nardone, Tobi Balin Grossman, Vita M. Reddy, Robert Husty, Mary Lou Steinberg, Beverly Jean Johnston and floral designs by Susan French. Exhibit runs through January 20 during regular business hours.

Working Poor: Up Close and Personal Photography, the Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, invites the public to experience an exhibit of photos taken by someone living in poverty. The exhibit displays 70 photos, each accompanied by a story of hardship. Through Dec. 15 in the third floor meeting room of the central library. For more information, call 570-823-0156.

“The World as Classroom: Photos from Study Abroad,” a collection of photographs by King’s College students who participated in study abroad programs to Spain, Ireland, Vietnam, Ecuador, Australia, Northern Ireland, and Russia. Through Dec. 22, Widmann Gallery, Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center, admission free. 570-208-5900, ext. 5328.

Cider Painters of America International Exhibit, featuring paintings no larger than 3-inches by 5-inches. Mainstreet Galleries, 370 Pierce St., Kingston. Exhibit continues through Dec. 31, with hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Info, 570-287-5589.

‘Back to the Beginning,’ an exhibit, celebrating the 50-year history of Luzerne County Communty College. Schulman Gallery on the campus in Nanticoke, through Dec. 22.

“This Momentous and Tragic Day”: Hurricane Agnes at 45, open through December at the Luzerne County Historical Society Museum, 69 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. This exhibit looks back at the devastating flood that affected the lives of many Valley residents. Using photographs, documents and objects associated with the storm and its aftermath, the exhibittion explores what happened, how we recovered and asks, “Could it happen again?” Hours will be noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Info, 570-823-6244.