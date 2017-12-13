Horoscopes: Your future predicted according to your astrological sign

A baby born today has a Sun in Sagittarius and a Moon in Libra if born before 8:29 a.m. (ET). Afterward, the Moon will be in Scorpio.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017:

This year a whole group of new possibilities emerges. In many ways, you could have a variety of new beginnings to choose from. A certain situation might not be as easy as it looks. Consider what you are doing before taking the leap. If you are single, you could find yourself in a heavy relationship. Be sure you want this type of bond. If you are attached, you are likely to make a dramatic change in the course of your relationship. Make solid choices. Be careful when dealing with a SCORPIO!

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH You know exactly what to do to get someone else’s attention, but is it worth it? You might need to deal with an unusually difficult person. One-on-one relating is highlighted. Know that you can come to terms with anyone, given some time. Listen to your gut. Tonight: Say “yes.”

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Others seem to be in your face as they try to get past a problem in the most effective way possible. You don’t mind figuring out the best path, as you know you’ll make a strong decision, Recognize when you need to hold back. Tonight: Accept an invitation from a loved one.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Focus on getting the job done. You have a unique perspective, and others often want to initiate a discussion with you. You like understanding other people’s views. Be as direct as you can be with an associate; do not hesitate to express your thoughts. Tonight: Get some exercise.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH You might feel as if you can’t disagree with a partner. You’ll do whatever is necessary to keep the peace. If a certain matter is very important to you, don’t hesitate to start a conversation. Assume responsibilities graciously. Tonight: A tense situation will evolve soon enough.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH Tension seems to run high right now. You will do your best to be agreeable and fulfill the various requests made by others. Feel free to say “no,” if need be. You seem to be juggling too many things at once right now. Make it OK to ask for help. Tonight: Slow down your pace a bit.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Reach out to someone close to you. You could hear some interesting news, to say the very least. You might choose to take in all the information, even if some of it is merely gossip. You will be smiling from ear to ear because of what is shared with you. Tonight: Strut your stuff.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH You might feel overextended in some way, and it could create a ripple effect in other areas of your life. Trying to control this situation could be close to impossible, but in time you will be able to root out the cause and start healing. Tonight: Don’t forget to touch base with a friend.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH You feel particularly good right now, and others are picking up on your mood. Enjoy the reactions of close friends and loved ones. You might have too much energy for your own good. Choose how you let off steam, and refuse to become reactive. Tonight: Time to run errands.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You might feel as if you can’t share some special news just yet. As a result, others could view you as being closed off. Rein in your temper, as it is likely to flare up at some point. If possible, share your feelings before you become explosive. Tonight: Seek out more info.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH Reconsider your plans. You might feel as if you can’t refuse an invitation or special project. You will get several friends involved, who will only add to the positive outcome. You will enjoy hours of brainstorming with others. Tonight: Take the lead in presenting ideas.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH You could be flying high and attempting to accomplish much more of what you want. Others seem responsive, but don’t be surprised if someone turns around and stabs you in the back. Understand that you are seeing jealousy at work. Tonight: Out on the town with friends.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHHH Use your imagination to fill in any gaps that you see when trying to identify with someone else. By imagining what it feels like to be this person, you’ll open up to better relating, and will make your interactions more relevant. Tonight: Time to wish upon a star!

BORN TODAY

Singer/songwriter Taylor Swift (1989), actor Jamie Foxx (1967), economist Ben Bernanke (1953)