Iconic Talking Heads founder David Byrne to perform at Kirby Center in WB

The F.M. Kirby Center announced today that singer, songwriter and visual artist David Byrne will visit the downtown Wilkes-Barre theater, 71 Public Square, at 7:30 p.m. March 4.

The creative force behind the singular-sounding Talking Heads, Byrne helped fashion such hits as “Psycho Killer,” Burning Down The House,” “Once In A Lifetime,” “And She Was” and a catalogue of other celebrated songs.

Talking Heads were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

Byrne’s artistry has no bounds. The photographer, film director, author and creator of record label Luaka Bop has published and exhibited visual art for more than a decade.

His recent works include “Joan of Arc: Into the Fire,” a theatrical exploration of the heroine and historical figure, which premiered this year at the Public Theater in New York, and “Contemporary Color,” an event inspired by the American folk tradition of color guard, which was performed at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and Toronto’s Air Canada Center in 2015. In 2012, Byrne released critically acclaimed album “Love This Giant” in collaboration with art-rock/pop sensation St. Vincent.

Tickets range from $59.50 to $89.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100. A pre-sale for Kirby members begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow through the same outlets.

David Byrne’s time as the frontman for Talking Heads built his reputation as one of music’s most unique creators, but his recent works include critically acclaimed theatrical productions and a 2012 album with art-rock/pop sensation St. Vincent. http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DAVID-BYRNE-PRESS-1.jpg David Byrne’s time as the frontman for Talking Heads built his reputation as one of music’s most unique creators, but his recent works include critically acclaimed theatrical productions and a 2012 album with art-rock/pop sensation St. Vincent. Submitted photo David Byrne’s time as the frontman for Talking Heads built his reputation as one of music’s most unique creators, but his recent works include critically acclaimed theatrical productions and a 2012 album with art-rock/pop sensation St. Vincent. http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DAVID-BYRNE-.cmykPRESS-1.jpg David Byrne’s time as the frontman for Talking Heads built his reputation as one of music’s most unique creators, but his recent works include critically acclaimed theatrical productions and a 2012 album with art-rock/pop sensation St. Vincent. Submitted photo