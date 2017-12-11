Christopher Cross, Yanni to perform at F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre

The F.M. Kirby Center announced today that songwriter Christopher Cross and composer Yanni will be on its 2018 calendar.

Cross, a five-time Grammy-winner, will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 4 at the downtown Wilkes-Barre theater, 71 Public Square.

Cross’ 1980 self-titled debut made history in the music industry when it earned him all five of his Grammys, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year (“Sailing”) and Best New Artist.

His most recognizable hit, “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)” was written for the 1981 film “Arthur” starring Dudley Moore and Liza Minnelli and was released on Cross’ sophomore album “Another Page.”

His 12 subsequent releases include 2013’s “A Night in Paris” and 2014’s “Secret Ladder.”

Tickets range from $25 to $45 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100. A pre-sale for Kirby members begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow through the same outlets.

Iconic performer and composer Yanni will perform at 7 p.m. July 31 at the Kirby Center on a world tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of his “Live At The Acropolis” performance.

Released in 1994, the “Live At The Acropolis” album and concert video was recorded at the Herodes Atticus Theatre in Athens, Greece, with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra from London.

According to a press release from the Kirby Center, “the concert took a year and a half to complete,” and the music video became the second best-selling music video of all time.

Yanni’s performances at the Acropolis, the Taj Mahal in India, the Forbidden City in China, Royal Albert Hall in London, the Pyramids in Egypt and El Morro in Puerto Rico have “resonated with billions of people across the globe,” the press release stated.

Tickets range from $49.50 to $99.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. A Kirby member pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

World-renowned composer Yanni will visit the F.M. Kirby Center on July 31. http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Yanni.jpg World-renowned composer Yanni will visit the F.M. Kirby Center on July 31. Submitted photo Grammy-winning songwriter Christopher Cross will perform on April 4 at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre. http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Cross.jpg Grammy-winning songwriter Christopher Cross will perform on April 4 at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre. Submitted photo