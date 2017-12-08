 Added on December 8, 2017  

Times Leader staff

Howard Gospel Choir to perform at F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre

According to a press release from the F.M. Kirby Center, the Howard Gospel Choir ‘has pioneered an international legacy in gospel music ministry.’
Submitted photo

    The F.M. Kirby Center announced today that premier performing arts ensemble The Howard Gospel Choir will visit the downtown Wilkes-Barre theater, 71 Public Square, at 7 p.m. Feb. 17.

    According to a press release from the venue, “the Howard Gospel Choir (HGC) is the first collegiate choir of its kind in the world. As a result, HGC has pioneered an international legacy in gospel music ministry.”

    Founded in 1968 by Melanie Russell (Lee) and Rosalind Thompkins (Lynch), the ensemble boasts such alumni as Grammy-winners Richard Smallwood, Core Cotton (Sounds of Blackness) and Elbernita “Twinkle” Clark (Clark Sisters) as well as R&B star Angela Winbush.

    “HGC’s unique sound” embraces “both contemporary and traditional gospel, church hymns, Negro spirituals and classically arranged anthems,” the press release stated.

    The choir released its latest full-length album, “Glorious God,” in 2016, and the record offers a variety of music that reflects the ensemble’s legacy.

    Tickets cost $10 courtesy of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and are available through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

    Times Leader staff

