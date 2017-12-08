Howard Gospel Choir to perform at F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre

The F.M. Kirby Center announced today that premier performing arts ensemble The Howard Gospel Choir will visit the downtown Wilkes-Barre theater, 71 Public Square, at 7 p.m. Feb. 17.

According to a press release from the venue, “the Howard Gospel Choir (HGC) is the first collegiate choir of its kind in the world. As a result, HGC has pioneered an international legacy in gospel music ministry.”

Founded in 1968 by Melanie Russell (Lee) and Rosalind Thompkins (Lynch), the ensemble boasts such alumni as Grammy-winners Richard Smallwood, Core Cotton (Sounds of Blackness) and Elbernita “Twinkle” Clark (Clark Sisters) as well as R&B star Angela Winbush.

“HGC’s unique sound” embraces “both contemporary and traditional gospel, church hymns, Negro spirituals and classically arranged anthems,” the press release stated.

The choir released its latest full-length album, “Glorious God,” in 2016, and the record offers a variety of music that reflects the ensemble’s legacy.

Tickets cost $10 courtesy of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and are available through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

