Theater Listings: Dec. 6 to 12
THIS WEEK: Dec. 6 to 12
A Christmas Carol, a stage adaptation of the classic holiday ghost story by Charles Dickens. Dec. 8 through 17. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, 537 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Tickets cost $17 and are available at LTWB.org and 570-823-1875.
Miracle on 34th Street the Musical, Meredith Willson’s musical version of one of the best loved holiday classic films, with the principal character of Kris Kringle played by Kevin Costley, heading a cast of more than 20, ages 6 to 60. Performances through Dec. 17 with curtain at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Dinner is served 90 minutes before curtain. Tickets are $35, $25 for dinner and show and $18, $14 for show only. 570-283-2195 or reservations @musicbox.org.
Mary, Mary, written by Scranton native Jean Kerr. Nine months after they split up, Bob and Mary meet at his New York apartment to sort out some tax matters. A snowstorm forces Mary to spend the night, and comedy ensues the following morning when mutual friend Oscar, Hollywood heartthrob Dirk and Bob’s considerably younger fiancée, Tiffany, arrive. Presented by Actors Circle through Dec. 10 with shows Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road in Scranton. Tickets are $12, $10 and $8. For reservations call 570-342-9707, or email to tickets@actorscircle.com.
A Charlie Brown Christmas, presented by Gaslight Theatre Co. at its theatre in the East End Centre, Wilkes-Barre Township. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and Dec. 9. One hour before show time, “Pinetree Corners” will be open with free holiday crafts, goodie bags, and pictures with Santa Claus. Hot chocolate, baked goods, and other concessions will also be on sale. Tickets are $15 general entry and $10 for children younger than 12. Tickets available at ticketfly.com.
comments powered by Disqus