Hairology: Beautifying Christmas gifts according to your astrological sign

Christmas is almost here, the most beautiful time of the year.

But let’s be honest; this most wonderful holiday can be very stressful, especially for men who usually shop late and have no idea what to give the love of their life.

A day at the spa always works. It’s thoroughly relaxing, and for a few hours, she’ll escape and forget about her crazy schedule. Also don’t forget the hair salon where she can finally address those four-inch roots and split ends.

I’m going to suggest gifts according to each astrological sign, so pass it along. Very Merry Christmas.

Aires: A salon day of beauty, $150. Hydrating facial, pedicure with paraffin, haircut and style, makeup and light lunch

Taurus: A haircut and foils, $85, add a manicure $18

Gemini: Manicure and pedicure, $58, add a Swedish massage for $60

Cancer: Island indulgence, $160. Warm oil body wrap, rain shower and lunch

Leo: Ultimate day of beauty, $220. Aroma body wrap or Swedish massage, hydrating facial, mani and pedi with paraffin, scalp treatment, haircut and style, makeup lesson and lunch

Virgo: Micro-dermabrasion and facial, $85

Libra: Eyelash extension — full drama, $180, half drama, $90

Scorpio: Seaweed volcanic mud body wrap with rain shower, $65

Sagittarius: Mini day of beauty, $150. A hydrating facial, paraffin mani and pedi, haircut, style and makeup

Capricorn: Spa day of beauty, $150. Swedish massage, hydrating facial, pedicure, shampoo and style and lunch

Aquarius: Energizing excursion, $145. Cocoa butter sugar scrub, seaweed wrap, rain shower and lunch.

Pisces: Chocolate serenity, $210. Hot chocolate bath, cocoa butter sugar scrub, rain shower, facial, chocolate glaze pedi, aroma mani, lunch

Carolyn Salvaggio

By Carolyn Salvaggio For Weekender

Editor’s note: Hairology appears monthly in the Weekender’s online publication. When space permits, it will run in the print publication as well. Carolyn Salvaggio, owner of Star Tresses hair salon, will offer advice on how to tame your tresses based on your astrological sign. Turn to Hairology monthly for tips and styles you should try according to the stars.

Carolyn is author of Hairology and can be reached at Star Tresses, (570) 283-0200 or at StarTresses.com.

