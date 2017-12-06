Lake Ariel musician Rick Horvath releases box set of original music

Rick “Noodles” Horvath’s music career has taken him places.

He’s shared a stage with Jimmy Buffett in Key West.

His Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band, Green River, tours nationally.

His desire to explore took him from New York to Northeastern Pennsylvania, and he hasn’t left. And Horvath’s creative musings have produced albums all over the genre-spectrum of music.

Recently, the multi-instrumentalist and composer, who resides in Lake Ariel, had a box set of his original music pressed into hard copies, and he’s making the anthology available to inquiring listeners at rickhorvath.com.

“People still buy CDs at our shows,” Horvath said in a recent phone interview. “I said, ‘Let me get everything I ever released on CD.’ It’s a little bold, but I figured what the heck.”

Horvath first earned a name for himself as a guitar-slinging member of accomplished Long Island, N.Y., outfit Sorthumb.

“The New York scene was successful for us for at least 20 years,” Horvath said. “I was in a band with my brother Freddy, and we decided to scale back and start writing more, to get music published.”

About 11 years ago, Horvath was looking for a second place to call home, and he was intrigued by a house in the Poconos.

“We came up here, and we fell in love with the area,” he said.

Around 2008 or 2009, Horvath said, he formed “an original and cover jam band” called Wally and the Paupacks.

“For the first time, I was doing more than playing cover songs in the circuit like I was doing in New York,” Horvath said. “I was inspired by being here and started writing myself, and I never stopped.”

Wally and the Paupacks became popular in NEPA and cut two records, but slowed down after a while. Its members reunited recently to rehearse and discuss performing in 2018.

“I’m looking forward to that,” Horvath said.

But he’ll have to work scheduling around Green River’s calendar of gigs, just as Wally’s bass player, Rob Ekstedt, will juggle his obligations to Rolling Stones tribute The Glimmer Twins.

“Our priorities are there, because we have to make money through those acts,” Horvath said. “We’re in the process of organizing a new promo video for Green River. We’ll be quite busy this year.”

Through his years of membership in bands, Horvath has also kept busy as a solo songwriter, and he’s explored multiple soundscapes.

“Mango and Lime Fiesta,” released in 2005, was written following Sorethumb’s performance with Buffett.

“You get into that vibe of that laid-back island pop-rock,” Horvath said. “I was inspired to release in that genre. It depends on where my mind is at the time. ‘Coming Home’ is more singer-songwriter.”

“Week,” a Euro-dance, electronica album that offers shades of psychedelic rock, came to be after Horvath heard an EDM song while waiting for a table in a restaurant.

“I’m eclectic because I’m all over the place stylistically,” he said. “I tried to get back to my roots with ‘Stale Green Light.’ I thought, ‘Let me get as much as I can on the album. It’s got 18 songs on it, and it was released about a month ago.’”

Horvath has had success with commercial use of some of his songs, with the most notable placement being the 2013 movie “Jobs” about Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Jobs.

“Music licensing is a good way to make money,” he said.

As 2018 approaches, he’s happy to be touring with Green River.

“The band is awesome to work with,” he said. “I love traveling.”

He’s also ready to reconvene with his old bandmates.

“I’m excited to see what Wally is going to do,” he said.

To accompany his recently published box set, Horvath will be planning solo shows for the purpose of performing the music he has created.

“I’m looking forward to getting in front of more people and promoting my original music.”

Rick ‘Noodles’ Horvath acts as the ‘John Fogerty’ in nationally touring Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute group Green River. The multi-instrumentalist and songwriter recently released a box set of his original music. http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Green-River-3038-SM.jpg Rick ‘Noodles’ Horvath acts as the ‘John Fogerty’ in nationally touring Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute group Green River. The multi-instrumentalist and songwriter recently released a box set of his original music. Submitted photo New York native Rick Horvath developed his chops in Long Island outfit Sorethumb. Now a Lake Ariel resident, Horvath is excited to perform his original music and reunite with his band Wally and the Paupacks between gigs with Green River. http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_RichHorvath_edit.jpg New York native Rick Horvath developed his chops in Long Island outfit Sorethumb. Now a Lake Ariel resident, Horvath is excited to perform his original music and reunite with his band Wally and the Paupacks between gigs with Green River. Courtesy of John Rocklin

Green River frontman Rick Horvath compiles original music

By Matt Mattei mmattei@timesleader.com

RICK ‘NOODLES’ HORVATH Upcoming shows: 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at Lakewood Lodge, Lakewood — Acoustic Blender with Randy Light; 8 p.m. Dec. 23 at R Place, Hamlin — solo acoustic; 7 p.m. Jan 5 at KCPepper Bar & Grille, Honesdale — solo acoustic; 8 p.m. Jan 12 at Lamp Theatre, Irwin — Green River Box set: Includes ‘Mango & Lime Fiesta,’ ‘Week,’ ‘Sci-Fi Guy,’ ‘Coming Home’ and ‘Stale Green Light’ and is available for $40 at rickhorvath.com. A free gift is included with purchase.

Reach Matt Mattei at 570-991-6651 or on Twitter @TimesLeaderMatt.

