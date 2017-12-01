Wilkes-Barre’s F.M. Kirby Center announces 2018 Kirby Fest

The F.M. Kirby Center has announced their second annual F.M. Kirby Fest: A Night of Pints, Pinot & Performing Arts will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. April 21 at the downtown Wilkes-Barre theater, 71 Public Square.

During their 2017 event, more than 20 wineries, breweries and restaurants handed out samples while patrons enjoyed live musical entertainment in the theater and works from local artists throughout the venue.

According to a press release from the Kirby Center, 2018’s event promises to be bigger with additional establishments joining.

“The planning committee will be announcing the list of wineries, breweries and restaurants along with the local entertainment line-up for the evening in the upcoming weeks,” the statement said.

Tickets cost $30 in advance and are available now at the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100. Kirby members can purchase advanced tickets for $25, and tickets will cost $35 for non-members the day of the event.

All proceeds will benefit the F.M. Kirby Center’s community outreach and children’s programs, which provide local children a chance to experience performing arts for free.

Parties interested in sponsoring the event should call Lauren Pluskey McLain at 570-823-4599 ext. 234.

