Theater Listings: Nov. 29 to Dec. 5

THIS WEEK: Oct. Nov. 29 to Dec. 5

Miracle on 34th Street the Musical, Meredith Willson’s musical version of one of the best loved holiday classic films, with the principal character of Kris Kringle played by Kevin Costley, heading a cast of more than 20, ages 6 to 60. Performances through Dec. 17 with curtain at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Dinner is served 90 minutes before curtain. Tickets are $35, $25 for dinner and show and $18, $14 for show only. 570-283-2195 or reservations @musicbox.org.

Mary, Mary, written by Scranton native Jean Kerr. Nine months after they split up, Bob and Mary meet at his New York apartment to sort out some tax matters. A snowstorm forces Mary to spend the night, and comedy ensues the following morning when mutual friend Oscar, Hollywood heartthrob Dirk and Bob’s considerably younger fiancée, Tiffany, arrive. Presented by Actors Circle through Dec. 10 with shows Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road in Scranton. Tickets are $12, $10 and $8. For reservations call 570-342-9707, or email to tickets@actorscircle.com.

Dance adaptation of Ghosts of Christmas Eve, featuring the music of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. 7 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2; 2 p.m. Dec. 3. Phoenix Performing Arts Centre, 409 Main St., Duryea. Tickets cost $10. For reservations, call 570-457-3589 or purchase tickest at the door.

A Charlie Brown Christmas, presented by Gaslight Theatre Co. at its theatre in the East End Centre, Wilkes-Barre Township. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and Dec. 9. One hour before show time, “Pinetree Corners” will be open with free holiday crafts, goodie bags, and pictures with Santa Claus. Hot chocolate, baked goods, and other concessions will also be on sale. Tickets are $15 general entry and $10 for children younger than 12. Tickets available at ticketfly.com.

FUTURE

A Christmas Carol, the story of miserly Ebenezer Scrooge adn the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future presented by The Clocktower Theater Company at The Theater at North, 1539 N. Main Ave., Scranton. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9; 3 p.m. Dec. 10. Tickets available at clocktowertheater.thundertix.com or 570-703-0846.

The Nutcracker, presented by the Degnan Ballet Center at Wilkes University’s Conservatory, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 and Dec. 16, and 2 p.m. Dec. 17, at the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center for the Performing Arts, 239 South River Street, Wilkes-Barre. General admission is $22 for adults, and $15 for students, children and seniors. Tickets can be purchased by contacting the Conservatory at Wilkes University at 570-408-4426 or conservatory@wilkes.edu.

Dirty Dancing, a staged performance of the iconic hit film comes to the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, for two shows. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. $45, $55, $65. 570-826-1100.