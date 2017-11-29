Speak and See Listings: Nov. 29 to Dec. 5

This Week, Nov. 29 to Dec. 5

ONGOING EXHIBITS

Juried Exhibit, by the members of the Wyoming Valley Art League. Circle Center for the Arts, Rear 130 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Exhibit on display through Dec. 7. Information: 570-288-1020.

Rodin: Portraits of a Lifetime-Selections from the Iris & B Gerald Cantor Collections. The Pauly Friedman Art Gallery at Misericordia University will join major art galleries around the world in celebrating the centenary of the death of the French sculptor, Auguste Rodin. Twenty works of art will be on display, comprising 17 bronze works by Rodin and three portraits of him by his contemporaries. Through Dec. 9, with an opening reception 5-7 p.m. Sept. 9. 301 Lake St., Dallas Township. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. 570-674-6400.

Working Poor: Up Close and Personal Photography, the Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, invites the public to experience an exhibit of photos taken by someone living in poverty. The exhibit displays 70 photos, each accompanied by a story of hardship. Through Dec. 15 in the third floor meeting room of the central library. For more information, call 570-823-0156.

“The World as Classroom: Photos from Study Abroad,” a collection of photographs by King’s College students who participated in study abroad programs to Spain, Ireland, Vietnam, Ecuador, Australia, Northern Ireland, and Russia. Through Dec. 22, Widmann Gallery, Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center, admission free. 570-208-5900, ext. 5328.

Cider Painters of America International Exhibit, featuring paintings no larger than 3-inches by 5-inches. Mainstreet Galleries, 370 Pierce St., Kingston. Exhibit continues through Dec. 31, with hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Info, 570-287-5589.

‘Back to the Beginning,’ an exhibit, celebrating the 50-year history of Luzerne County Communty College. Schulman Gallery on the campus in Nanticoke, through Dec. 22.

“This Momentous and Tragic Day”: Hurricane Agnes at 45, open through December at the Luzerne County Historical Society Museum, 69 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. This exhibit looks back at the devastating flood that affected the lives of many Valley residents. Using photographs, documents and objects associated with the storm and its aftermath, the exhibittion explores what happened, how we recovered and asks, “Could it happen again?” Hours will be noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Info, 570-823-6244.