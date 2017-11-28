Blues Traveler to perform at F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre Feb. 28

The F.M. Kirby Center announced today that psychedelic blues-rock band Blues Traveler will visit the theater, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28.

Achieving mainstream success with its fourth studio album, “Four,” Blues Traveler became known for chart-topping hits like “Run-Around” and “Hook” and took home a Grammy in 1995 for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

The band will set its sights on Wilkes-Barre as part of its 30th Anniversary Tour.

According to a press release from the Kirby Center, Blues Traveler, like Phish and Widespread Panic, “emerged in the early 1990s as part of a new vanguard of jam bands in the tradition of the Grateful Dead and the Allman Brothers” and “the band’s reputation was built on relentlessly touring, marathon sets, and the explosive harmonica solos of oversized frontman John Popper.”

Tickets range from $25 to $45 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100. A pre-sale for Kirby members begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday through the same outlets.

Now a five-piece band, Blues Traveler will visit the F.M. Kirby Center Feb. 28 on its 30th Anniversary Tour. http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_BT_Press-1.jpg Now a five-piece band, Blues Traveler will visit the F.M. Kirby Center Feb. 28 on its 30th Anniversary Tour. Submitted photo