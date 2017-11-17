Comedian Jerry Seinfeld announces second show at F.M. Kirby Center in WB

It was announced today that celebrated stand-up comedian and star of “Seinfeld” Jerry Seinfeld has added a second show to his upcoming visit to the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Seinfeld will perform at 7 and 9:30 p.m. April 6 at the downtown theater, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre.

According to the Kirby Center’s press release, “America’s premier comedian,” Seinfeld, “has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere.”

Tickets for both shows range from $65 to $150 and are available now through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

