Scranton musician Riley Loftus lands distribution deal with Blingnot Media

With two parents in the radio industry, Riley Loftus grew up around music.

The Scranton-native has been performing across the area for several years, and recently landed a distribution deal for her upcoming original music.

“It’s hard work,” the 21-year-old said, but that hasn’t caused the musician to slow down.

Loftus currently attends St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, where she studies psychology and entertainment marketing, with plans to go to law school for entertainment law.

In her free time on the weekends, Loftus travels back to NEPA to perform.

If that doesn’t keep her busy enough, she also has a six-song EP coming out in the near future, which will be distributed by Blingnot Media to SoundCloud, Spotify and iTunes.

“It opens the doors,” she said.

Loftus began playing piano at an early age, and she said she picked up a guitar when she was young too. She describes her sound as “soulful pop,” saying she has been influenced by R&B and traditional pop music, such as TLC, Lauren Hill and Brittney Spears.

When she performs, she said she likes to keep her setlist current, covering Top 40 hits.

“I like to keep it upbeat and fun,” Loftus said.

An executive audition with NBC’s “The Voice” led her to songwriting and set her on a path toward her upcoming EP. Loftus said when the audition process didn’t work out, it inspired her own creativity.

“I thought ‘I can totally do this on my own,’” she said.

So she began writing.

“I always hated writing songs,” she said.

But Loftus kept at her craft, pulled from past painful experiences, and used her rejection as a way to propel her songwriting.

“Being told no gave me that push,” she said.

Loftus also said she doesn’t write in the heat of the moment, rather she let’s things process before turning to them in her lyricism.

So far, she’s release two singles, “Stay” and “All Too Well,” and is planning on finishing up the EP soon.

“I’m really proud of these songs,” she said.

Loftus has been recording at the Windmill Agency in Mount Cobb, with local musicians Eric Ritter and Neil Nicastro producing.

“They’re there every session,” she said.

While Loftus said creating music can be draining at times, she said it’s worth it.

“It’s also a lot of fun,” she said.

Upcoming shows Nov. 10: 6 to 9 p.m. at Thirst T’s Bar and Grill, Olyphant Nov. 11: 9 p.m. to midnight at 279 Bar and Grill, Plains Township

