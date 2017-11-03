Inaugural Snow Show to feature Tigers Jaw, Dashboard Confessional at Kirby

The F.M. Kirby Center announced today that in conjunction with radio station Alt 92.1 it will present the inaugural Snow Show beginning at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 28.

Indie rockers Dashboard Confessional will headline the evening of music, which will be held at the downtown theater, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, and will also feature opening acts AJR, SYML and Scranton natives Tigers Jaw.

With a platinum release and three gold records, Dashboard Confessional has maintained a dedicated following since bursting onto the music scene in the 2000s.

Local favorite Tigers Jaw is touring in support of its fifth full-length album, “Spin,” which is the outfit’s first collection of songs written solely by the duo of Ben Walsh and Brianna Collins.

Tickets range from $20 to $92.10 and are available at 10 a.m. Nov. 6 through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

A pre-sale for Kirby members is already underway today through the same outlets.

