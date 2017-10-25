The NEPA Creative Series: Scranton artist produces mixed media pieces

Sam Kuchwara, of Scranton, is the 43rd #NEPACreative of 2017. He brings creativity to the area primarily through visual art, especially painting and mixed media work.

For the visual art, especially mixed media pieces, Sam tries to use as much found material as possible. He also tries to combine somewhat opposite materials, such as electronic devices and tree bark, or very different visual elements including flat, geometric shapes with very textured backgrounds.

“One thing that inspires me, particularly with landscape pieces, are the locations I choose to base the work off,” Kuchwara said. “Usually these places have sentimental value to me and I try to let my experience of the place be conveyed in the overall mood of the painting, be it through colors, textures, and details added. Materials also sometimes directly inspire me — I’ll see something and it’ll often give me an idea based on its shape or texture.”

Sam also helps DJ with a friend, Justin Padro, for Electric City Boogie, a themed dance night they have at least once a month.

“Putting together Boogie allows me to drum up fun ideas for costume and music themes and, going back to visual art, making fun and engaging flyers,” explained Kuchwara. “Finding music for the events gives me a chance to go back into things like 2000s or surf music to include both songs that are interesting and maybe new to people, while still playing other songs that are fun because they’re so familiar.”

To Sam, being creative definitely includes a textbook definition of generating one’s own ideas, but also can include combining existing ideas, like different forms of art in a collage or samples of existing music. He also thinks that creativity usually reflects in at least some parts of one’s overall lifestyle.

“Basically, if you’re genuinely passionate about something, even if it’s not a typical art form, it will foster creativity,” Kuchwara said.

When being considered as an NEPA Creative, individuals are asked to explain how they bring creativity to the area, how long they have been doing it and why, and finally what being creative means to them. Once chosen, the next step is to bring each creative into CoalCreative’s studio space to be filmed for a 60 second video that is shared every Wednesday across all their social media platforms. The series plans to highlight all sorts of creatives throughout the rest of the year. There are no limits to who could be considered. Photographers, musicians, barbers, magicians, and improv artists are just a handful of the submissions CoalCreative has received thus far.

Scranton artist produces mixed media pieces

By Holly Pilcavage For Weekender

To be considered for the series, submit a consideration form at www.coalcreative.com/are-you-a-nepa-creative or send an email to holly@coalcreative.com.

